Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.