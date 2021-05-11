Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.15. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 100,555 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

