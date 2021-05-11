Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.98 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

