MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

