MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

In related news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last ninety days.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

