Medical Facilities (DR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.25 million.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$7.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a market cap of C$226.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.38. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$3.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 61.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

