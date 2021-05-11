Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 180 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MED opened at $294.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $296.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

