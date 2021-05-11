MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Down 3.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 433,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 897,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediPharm Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

