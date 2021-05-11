Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10,112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

