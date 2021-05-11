Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

