Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1,435.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE VSH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

