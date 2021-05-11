Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

