Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American International Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 374,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.