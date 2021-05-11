megaBONK (MBONK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,642.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $968,551.06 and approximately $6,642.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

