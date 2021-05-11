Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $40,001.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.53 or 0.00741577 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.82 or 0.01782511 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.