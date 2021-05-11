MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,824.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,384.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,531.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,599.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,652.33 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $746.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

