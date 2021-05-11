Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $7.03 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Merculet has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $175,614.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00647908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00252475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.30 or 0.01188856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.63 or 0.00767656 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

