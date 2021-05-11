Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

