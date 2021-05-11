Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 12,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,589. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

