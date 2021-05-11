Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,746 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

