Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 603,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,641,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.