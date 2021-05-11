Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. 355,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,749. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

