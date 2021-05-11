MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.31% of SPX FLOW worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

