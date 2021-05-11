MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

HAE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

