MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.18% of Kemper worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,401. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.