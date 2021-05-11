MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes $8.88 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in National Instruments by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 7,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

