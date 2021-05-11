Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 5,439 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

