Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.72. 651,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

