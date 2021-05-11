Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 979,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,699. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

