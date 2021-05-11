Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. 411,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

