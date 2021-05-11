Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

