Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 381,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

