MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 195,500 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 195,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.