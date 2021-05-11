MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $38.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

MGP opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $13,906,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

