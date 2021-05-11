Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSVB stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

