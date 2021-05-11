Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MIDW remained flat at $GBX 500 ($6.53) during midday trading on Tuesday. 13,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,316. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm has a market cap of £443.03 million and a PE ratio of -116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 452.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

