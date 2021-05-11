Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 million-$2.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock remained flat at $$2.35 on Tuesday. 182,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,988. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

