MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $10.19 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00018468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $109.39 million and approximately $179,521.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00671455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005651 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $982.79 or 0.01780528 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,731,471 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

