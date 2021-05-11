Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

