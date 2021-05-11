Mizuho Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $36.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

