Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ASMB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

