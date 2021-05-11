Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

NYSE:MODN opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

