MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $4.44 million and $34,298.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016291 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00255778 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 257.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,741,240 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.