Monetha Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Monetha has a market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

