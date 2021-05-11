Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.