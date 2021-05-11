Moog Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 115,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

