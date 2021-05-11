Moonshot Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $13,327.61 and approximately $3.33 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00655848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00243738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.67 or 0.01163941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00743515 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Moonshot Coin Trading

