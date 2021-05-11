Morgan Stanley Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $151.13 on Monday. AGCO has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

