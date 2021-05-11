Morgan Stanley Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

