Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

